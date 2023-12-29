Librarians of the year announced in Calcasieu Parish

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced Kyandria Scott, Hope Myers, and Susan Gardebled were selected as the elementary, middle and high school librarians of the year.

The Elementary Librarian of the Year was awarded to Kyandria Scott, who works at T.H. Watkins Elementary.

The Elementary Librarian of the Year was awarded to Kyandria Scott, who works at T.H. Watkins Elementary. (Calcasieu Parish School Board)

Scott has served the students of Calcasieu in various capacities since beginning her career in the classroom at J.D. Clifton. She is in her twelfth year of teaching at Watkins and in her second year as the librarian.

“I feel that every student should feel empowered to explore literature and build a strong foundation to foster a love of reading which can set the stage for lifelong academic success,” said Scott. “I hope to continue to build a culture where students can view reading as a gateway to endless possibilities for their futures.”

The Middle School Librarian of the Year was awarded to Hope Myers, who works at Maplewood Middle School.

The Middle School Librarian of the Year was awarded to Hope Myers, who works at Maplewood Middle School. (Calcasieu Parish School Board)

Myers has been a librarian for 28 years, serving Maplewood Middle School for the last 19 years. She also serves on the school leadership and culture teams and as one of the school’s tech contacts. Additionally, she is responsible for the school’s fixed assets. Myers is devoted to cultivating a community of lifelong learners while instilling the love of reading in her students.

“I’ve dedicated my career to creating a library environment that inspires curiosity,” said Myers. “My passion extends to fostering a culture where every reader discovers the joy and enrichment that comes from the world of books.”

Susan Gardebled from Sulphur High School was chosen as the High School Librarian of the Year.

Susan Gardebled from Sulphur High School was chosen as the High School Librarian of the Year. (Calcasieu Parish School Board)

This is Gardebled’s twenty-third year working as a librarian at Sulphur High and her thirtieth as an educator. During her career, she has also been a high school English teacher, a K-12 librarian, and an elementary librarian. She also serves as an officer in the Calcasieu Parish Reading Council, which she re-established in the 2007-2008 school year. Her work with the Reading Council allows her to provide literacy-related professional development to other educators, as well as promote reading to children in the community.

“I love helping high school students in any way I can – whether it’s guiding them to resources they need, recommending books to read for pleasure, or just being there to listen and provide a safe space,” said Gardebled.

Congratulations to all our librarians!

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.