Lake Charles costume maker going full throttle on Mardi Gras garb

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Work on those beautiful Mardi Gras costumes we look forward to each year is underway.

Long before most had even started their Christmas shopping Jana Meaux was busy designing and starting on at least 45 Mardi Gras costumes for the coming season.

We can only show those from previous years, not those in the works.

“I’m excited every day to just get up and see what I can create,” said Meaux.

She has seven krewes this year and some 45 costumes.

“I absolutely love what I do. I’ve kind of always lived by, ‘life is a costume every day,” she said.

Meaux’s family-owned Meaux’s Western Wear for 75 years. So, she says she’s been making costumes her whole life.

Modern technology always improves the process and now she uses a 3D printer for some of the costumes.

“This way I can create my own buttons and embellish them exactly the way I want to. I’m even doing some different kinds of animals and things that can go into collars. And once they’re printed from the 3D printer I can embellish it to match every costume,” she said.

The material weighs less too, allowing the court member wearing it to move more easily. We couldn’t see exactly what she’s working on because those costumes are a closely guarded secret until they’re revealed at the Mardi Gras balls.

“It’s all this year’s coming royalty and it’s all a surprise until the night of their ball. Everybody that’s even on the court is a surprise,” she said.

She says there’s much to do yet much to look forward to as the Mardi Gras season unfolds.

“I’ve got some great themes, some great krewes to work with, I’m very excited about their themes. There’s lots of color and there’s going to be lots of drama,” said Meaux. “I sent one out this year, I can’t show you yet, but it has probably 1800 hand-glued rhinestones in it.”

Meaux and many others can’t wait for the season, starting with the twelfth night on January 6.

That’s when royalty from the 2023 season sashays along in their extravagant costumes. It happens at the Lake Charles Event Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 6.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.