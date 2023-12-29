First Alert Forecast: Running cool Friday, warming up slightly this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Although we are not done with the cold just yet, warmer mornings are in sight with temperatures just a touch warmer heading into the weekend in Southwest Louisiana.

Morning Frost is once again present across much of our area thanks to the cold air that continues to filter in to our area with the low winds. Patchy frost is still possible all the way down to the Intracoastal Waterway where winds are calm enough.

Friday is going to be very similar to how our Thursday played out, with lots of sunshine slowly thawing out any morning frost, and the breeze picking up a little after sunrise. Wind gusts will only get up to around 15 to 20 mph more out of the west during the afternoon, making it easier for temperatures run a touch warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid 50′s.

Temperatures will stay cool again this afternoon even with sunshine (KPLC)

Similarly cold conditions will return Friday night which means frost will still be possible as winds subside, so don’t forget to keep protecting your more sensitive plants and pets that don’t tolerate the cold as well.

Frost potential on Saturday morning (KPLC)

A gradual warming trend will begin this weekend, with the extra sunshine putting highs back in the 60′s for Saturday and Sunday. Lows will start to warm up too, especially for Sunday night before the next front arrives.

The next front will approach the area for late Sunday into Monday morning (KPLC)

Models are still expecting a cold front to arrive overnight Sunday into New Year’s Day. This front could bring a few showers to the area between Sunday night and early Monday morning, but once again significant rain looks unlikely. Morning lows will likely drop back into the 30 for several days next week, but no hard freezes are expected in the near future.

