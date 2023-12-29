FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light freeze conditions likely tonight for many parts of SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An even colder night is likely across Southwest Louisiana tonight with a light freeze likely, especially along and north of the interstate.

Cold air will continue to filter down into the area, with low temperatures likely near the freezing mark as far south as the intracoastal waterway if winds calm down enough. Usual cold spots north of the interstate may once again fall down to near 30 degrees. This means frost is likely even closer to the coastline. The main question still is how much the winds subside. If they remain elevated, frost may not become quite as widespread. Still, with the cold temperatures expected it will be a good idea to bring vulnerable plants indoors or protect ones outdoors that can’t be moved inside.

Friday will look similar to our Friday, with perhaps slightly higher high temperatures in the afternoon in the mid 50′s. Low temperatures however should remain cold in the low-to-mid 30′s. And with winds that will become very light, frost will become widespread across SWLA.

A gradual warming trend will begin this weekend until the next cold front arrives overnight Sunday into New Year’s Day. This front could bring a few showers to the area between Sunday night and early Monday morning, but once again significant rain looks unlikely. Morning lows will likely drop back into the 30 for several days next week.

