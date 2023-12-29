FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frost likely again tonight but warmer temperatures arrive Saturday afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Frost is likely again by Saturday morning in SWLA before a gradual warming trend begins this weekend. Lows as we wake up Saturday should again fall near freezing along the interstate, and upper 20′s are possible again in a few spots in our northern parishes. So be sure to continue protecting plants and pets tonight.

A cold start in the morning will give way to temperatures near or just above 60 degrees Saturday afternoon. (KPLC)

By the afternoon, continued sunshine will put highs back in the 60′s for Saturday and Sunday. Some slightly higher humidity may return later Sunday, though we still will see comfortable conditions for activities this weekend and for New Year’s Eve. Saturday night still will be chilly with expected low in the mid 30′s to low 40′s. But lows will start to warm up more on Sunday night before the next front arrives.

The next cold front will move through on New Years' Day, with a few showers possible during the early morning hours. (KPLC)

Models are still expecting a cold front to arrive overnight Sunday into New Year’s Day. This front could bring a few scattered showers to the area between Sunday night and early Monday morning, but once again significant rain looks unlikely. If the timing of the front holds, showers may end up holding off until after midnight, so New Years Eve festivities currently are in good shape. Morning lows will likely drop back into the 30′s for several days next week, but no hard freezes are expected in the near future.

Rain chances will increase again Wednesday as we track another front, then possibly again closer to next weekend. (KPLC)

Looking farther ahead, our weather pattern should become more active later in the week. A stronger front and nearby low pressure system will bring another chance for rain by late Tuesday night and Wednesday, and rain may be more widespread. After that could come another cooldown later into the week.

