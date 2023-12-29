Experts weigh in on diet tips for New Year’s resolutioners

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a new year and that means new health goals for many weight loss is at the top of their list but you have to know what to look out for.

“Look out for words like super fast weight loss magical results and those types of thing because they tend to prey on people this time of year,” registered dietician at Lake Charles Memorial, Delaney Dye said.

Dye believes that maintaining a solid diet isn’t about eating less it’s about listening to what your body needs.

“You focus more on your body’s hunger and fullness cues but eating when you’re hungry and stopping when you’re full your body is going to tell what you need you just have to listen,” Dye said.

For some sticking to a strict diet may be a daunting task but Dye says living a healthy lifestyle doesn’t have to be restrictive.

“I live by the philosophy that all foods fit and that all foods can fit in a normal diet because when you start denying yourself that deprivation and everything that’s a lot of times where people will fall short with their resolutions,” Dye said.

When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, Winfield Little is sticking to what has worked for him.

“I would like to lose a little more weight I’ve lost some over the last two years but I’m not going to go on a super diet or anything I know it’s not going to work,” Winfield Little said.

Of course getting the proper amount of fruits, vegetables, proteins, and healthy fats into your diet is essential but Dye said that doesn’t mean you have to follow it to a tee.

“It’s more so about progress than perfection people just need to meet themselves where they are so be honest with yourself about your habits what you eat don’t eat things like that,” Dye said.

