50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Everything you need to know about LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl

LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl
LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl(LSU Football via X)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - How about a side of Tiger football with your black eyed peas and greens this New Year’s Day.

LSU Tigers face Wisconsin New Year’s Day in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m. live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

JACQUES DOUCET COVERING LSU AT RELIAQUEST BOWL
LSU equipment team
LSU prepares for Wisconsin in Tampa
Brian Kelly discusses LSU prep for ReliaQuest Bowl
Nussmeier ready to lead, LSU defense motivated in Tampa
LSU enjoys bowling fun in Tampa

RELIQUEST BOWL

You can stream the game live on ESPN2 starting at 11 a.m.

Ahead of the game, the Joint Coaches News Conference and ReliaQuest Player award presentation will be held Friday, December 29th at noon.

The LSU Football team practices Friday and Saturday morning. The team will visit Busch Gardens Friday afternoon. Saturday afternoon the players and coaches will spend the day with fans at Clearwater Beach. On Sunday, the team will participate in Tampa’s New Year’s Eve Parade and pep rally.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway

Latest News

St. Louis Catholic Boys Basketball Invitational - Day One
St. Louis Catholic Boys Basketball Invitational - Day One
KPLC Prep Hoops
St. Louis Catholic Boys Basketball Invitational - Day One
Turner signs with LSU 2024 recruiting class. (Source: Jeff Haeger)
LSU 2024 recruiting class loaded with 28 signees
McNeese Basketball answers all the Christmas questions you'd want to know
McNeese Basketball answers all the Christmas questions you’d want to know
McNeese Basketball helps the Community by Handing out Christmas Gifts to Children
McNeese Basketball helps community by handing out Christmas gifts to children