Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine files new petition

By Halle Jefferson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine is not giving up the fight to keep her seat. You’ll remember a recall election was called earlier this month, despite a legal maneuver to try and prevent that from happening.

In early December, a judge ruled the mayor of Elton couldn’t stop the recall election from being called. By the time the hearing was held, the proclamation had already been issued.

She was back in court again Thursday with a new petition, trying to stop the election from being held.

The issue: potential voter fraud.

“The goal is with what all this started of, is basically being truthful. A lot of things that we found was fraudulent, so we just want Mrs. Lemoine to have a fair chance and she won her election last year fair and square,” Mayor Lemoine’s attorney Kamie Dominic said.

Residents started the recall after a KPLC investigation that highlighted voting irregularities, like people registered to vote at vacant lots, or those who were registered to vote, but had a homestead exemption in another parish.

Now, the mayor’s office is saying some of the signatures collected as part of the recall effort have the same issues we found during the election, and they shouldn’t be counted as part of the recall petition.

“We just want it to be a fair hearing and a fair process. And we are saying a recall petition - they have a right to do it, but make it a fair process,” Dominic said.

The newest suit only targets the Secretary of State and Jeff Davis Parish Registrar. Initially, she sued the governor and petition organizers, as well.

Another hearing in this case will be held next Friday.

“She has that right to be the mayor, and she wants to continue to fight for her position, and also for her community. She does have a lot of her community members that’s behind her,” Dominic said.

We’re told the mayor is still suing the petition organizers as part of a separate suit. She’s looking for damages from the emotional distress and harm to her reputation.

