50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Volunteers working to put final touches on Louisiana’s Rose Parade float

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (KPLC) - Volunteers are in Los Angeles this morning putting the final touches on Louisana’s Rose Parade Float. We spoke with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Kathryn Shea Duncan with Visit Lake Charles this morning to tell us about how the float will be putting the state’s best foot forward as we showcase our unique culture to the nation.

The float is styled after our Mardi Gras traditions, fitting in with the parade’s theme of “Celebrating a World of Music” by featuring musician Sean Ardoin.

Lt. Gov. Nungesser says the parade is an excellent opportunity not only to show America what’s so special about Louisiana but also to help drive the state’s tourism industry.

This float will also be kicking off Louisiana’s own “Year of Music” in 2024 where the state will be making an effort to participate in music events all over the country.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East

Latest News

Health Headlines: Hysterectomy-free solution to fibroids
Health Headlines: Hysterectomy-free solution to fibroids
Health Headlines: Hysterectomy-free solution to fibroids
Health Headlines: Hysterectomy-free solution to fibroids
Even with plenty of sunshine, this afternoon will stay relatively cool with highs in the low 50's
First Alert Forecast: Cool and clear weather on tap for the rest of the week
Unidentified driver dies in fiery crash near Hayes