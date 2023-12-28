Volunteers working to put final touches on Louisiana’s Rose Parade float

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (KPLC) - Volunteers are in Los Angeles this morning putting the final touches on Louisana’s Rose Parade Float. We spoke with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Kathryn Shea Duncan with Visit Lake Charles this morning to tell us about how the float will be putting the state’s best foot forward as we showcase our unique culture to the nation.

The float is styled after our Mardi Gras traditions, fitting in with the parade’s theme of “Celebrating a World of Music” by featuring musician Sean Ardoin.

Lt. Gov. Nungesser says the parade is an excellent opportunity not only to show America what’s so special about Louisiana but also to help drive the state’s tourism industry.

This float will also be kicking off Louisiana’s own “Year of Music” in 2024 where the state will be making an effort to participate in music events all over the country.

