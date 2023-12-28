Unidentified driver dies in fiery crash near Hayes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An unidentified driver has died following a single-vehicle crash near Hayes, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers were called out to the crash on Highway 14 about two miles south of the Hayes community around 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Troopers say their initial investigation showed that the driver of a pickup truck was traveling north along the highway when, for unknown reasons, they crossed the centerline and crashed the vehicle off the road which then caught fire.

The driver was unable to exit the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still working to identify the driver.

