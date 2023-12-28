50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Unidentified driver dies in fiery crash near Hayes

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An unidentified driver has died following a single-vehicle crash near Hayes, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers were called out to the crash on Highway 14 about two miles south of the Hayes community around 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Troopers say their initial investigation showed that the driver of a pickup truck was traveling north along the highway when, for unknown reasons, they crossed the centerline and crashed the vehicle off the road which then caught fire.

The driver was unable to exit the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still working to identify the driver.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 27, 2023
Even with plenty of sunshine, this afternoon will stay relatively cool with highs in the low 50's
First Alert Forecast: Cool and clear weather on tap for the rest of the week
Lake Charles officials make exceptions for Sunday alcohol sales ordinance on New Year’s Day
Lake Charles officials make exception to Sunday alcohol laws for New Year’s Eve
Lake Charles officials make exceptions for Sunday alcohol sales ordinance on New Year’s Day
Lake Charles officials make exceptions for Sunday alcohol sales ordinance on New Year’s Day