SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 27, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 27, 2023.

Dylan Alexander West, 32, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000 (9 charges); forgery; failure to stop or yield; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jordan Alonzo Haines, 29, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Michael Joseph Leger, 47, Lake Charles: Trespassing; property damage under $1,000.

Blake Allen Deshotel, 26, Iowa: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of stolen things under $25,000; theft under $1,000; instate detainer.

Jason Anthony Statum, 52, Sulphur: Failure to stop or yield; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darion Jay Anderson, 23, lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Russell Anthony Gordon, 22, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Garald Eugene Welton II, 37, Sulphur: No seat belt; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Doris Francis Jr., 37, Bloomington, TX: Domestic abuse.

Nikita Antoinette Freeman, 49, Rosharon, TX: Gambling; gambling by computer; money laundering; racketeering.

Chelsea Rae Hyatt, 36, Sulphur: Fourth offense DWI; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dequian Jmaal Matthews, 29, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana.

Tatyana Nicole Amador, 28, New Orleans: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Omar A. Matheson, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.

