50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 27, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 27, 2023.

Dylan Alexander West, 32, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000 (9 charges); forgery; failure to stop or yield; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jordan Alonzo Haines, 29, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Michael Joseph Leger, 47, Lake Charles: Trespassing; property damage under $1,000.

Blake Allen Deshotel, 26, Iowa: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of stolen things under $25,000; theft under $1,000; instate detainer.

Jason Anthony Statum, 52, Sulphur: Failure to stop or yield; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darion Jay Anderson, 23, lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Russell Anthony Gordon, 22, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Garald Eugene Welton II, 37, Sulphur: No seat belt; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Doris Francis Jr., 37, Bloomington, TX: Domestic abuse.

Nikita Antoinette Freeman, 49, Rosharon, TX: Gambling; gambling by computer; money laundering; racketeering.

Chelsea Rae Hyatt, 36, Sulphur: Fourth offense DWI; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dequian Jmaal Matthews, 29, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana.

Tatyana Nicole Amador, 28, New Orleans: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Omar A. Matheson, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East

Latest News

Even with plenty of sunshine, this afternoon will stay relatively cool with highs in the low 50's
First Alert Forecast: Cool and clear weather on tap for the rest of the week
Lake Charles officials make exceptions for Sunday alcohol sales ordinance on New Year’s Day
Lake Charles officials make exception to Sunday alcohol laws for New Year’s Eve
Lake Charles officials make exceptions for Sunday alcohol sales ordinance on New Year’s Day
Lake Charles officials make exceptions for Sunday alcohol sales ordinance on New Year’s Day
Emergency landing at Chennault
Emergency plane landing at Chennault