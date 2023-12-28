SWLA 2023 New Year’s Eve events

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Its time to ring in the new year with family, food, and celebrations! Here’s our guide to all the fun New Year’s events across SWLA.

Calcasieu Parish

Dec. 27 - Dec. 31

Carriage Rides on Shell Beach - Hop onboard our festive reindeer-driven float (they’re really mules) and cozy up with Santa for an enchanting ride! Take in the 12 Days of Christmas display and other dazzling decorations around the Event Center. The trip lasts around 25 minutes, just enough time to bask in the magic of the holidays! And what’s more, we’ve got delicious hot chocolate with fluffy marshmallows available for purchase at only $5. Plus, get creative with our decorating table and jazz up your cup with your own unique style! The rides are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and range from $175 to $345. Contact 337-558-5762 to schedule your ride.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Bubbly Brunch at the Terrace Restaurant - Join us at 11:30 a.m. for this special New Year’s Eve Bubbly Brunch Pairing. Executive Chef Amanda Cusey has created a special four course brunch menu to help you begin the last day of 2023 in style. We will give the perfect champagne toast to 2023 and celebrate the year ahead with friends and food! Space is limited, so reserve your space today. The Terrace Restaurant is located at 1337 Country Club Road in Lake Charles.

New Year’s Eve Wine Pairing Dinner at Bodega Wine Dive - There’s no better way to finish off the year than a pairing dinner after Bodega at 6 p.m.! Join us for a 3-course meal envisioned by Chef Lyle Broussard and wines paired by our chief of vino! Live entertainment provided by the Street Side Jazz Band. The Bodega Wine Dive is located at 3505 Country Club Road in Lake Charles.

New Year’s Eve Pre-Party with Brittany Houston at Rickenjaks - Start your New Year’s Eve celebration with dinner, drinks, and early acoustic tunes from Brittany Houston this Sunday, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy a free dessert and a complimentary glass of champagne with the purchase of any entree on New Year’s Eve. Rickenjaks is located at 3716 Ryan St. in Lake Charles.

New Year’s Eve Party with Johnny P the Nasty Three at the Panorama Music House - At 9:00 p.m. come ring in 2024 with us at Pano! Enjoy live music from Johnny P The Nasty Three, complimentary champagne toast, and a midnight countdown! The Panorama Music house is located at 331 Broad St. in Lake Charles.

New Year’s Eve Bash at Crying Eagle Brewing - Head out to Crying Eagle for the ultimate New Year’s Bash, featuring music by Gino V and DJ Hot Willz. There will be a complimentary champagne toast and a balloon drop at midnight. Doors open at 7 p.m., and table reservations are available HERE. No cover charge, event is for 18 and older.

New Year’s Eve Bash at Frosty Factory - Get your dance shoes ready! At 8 p.m., Frosty Factory will feature a live DJ spinning the hottest tracks to ring in the new year.

New Year’s Eve Party at Blue Martini - Event at the Blue Martini Lounge in the Golden Nugget featuring Three Thirty Seven + DJ.

Allen Parish

Dec. 31

GBG Good Vibes Only Brunch & Day Party - Join us for a fantastic way to kick off the New Year in Oakdale! GBG is hosting the ultimate Good Vibes Only Brunch, filled with delicious food by French LaLa, great music by Tony Groove, karaoke powered by Wade Hampton. There will also be a brunch and mimosa bar. The event will be held at Oakdale Fun Jump. Brunch will be from 1-5 p.m., and the day party from 6-9.

Coushatta’s New Year’s Eve Celebration - Say goodbye to 2023 and welcome the new year with live music & dancing, free party favors, confetti blast and champagne toast at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder. There will be live music, free party favors at the Seven Clans and Grand Hotel lobbies beginning at 8 p.m. while supplies last. DJ Tyski will be from 8 -10 p.m., and L.A. Roxx will be from 10 p.m. - 1 a.m. Tickets are $20 per person on sale HERE.

Beauregard Parish

Jeff Davis Parish

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Party on Main Street - The event, held from 8 p.m. to midnight in Jennings, will feature food vendors, like Ms. H Funnel Cakes, beer and drink vendors, and a 360 photo booth. A stage will be set up on the corner of Market and Main streets, and a DJ will be on from 8-9 p.m., followed by a concert by Eighties Experience, which starts at 9 p.m. There will be a ball drop, sponsored and led by Woody Bougard with Bougard Law Office. VIP tickets are being offered online or at the Tupper Museum. VIP suite will have open bar, food catered by Little Taste of Southern by Breaux, an after party from 12 - 2a, and indoor seating.

Vernon Parish

Dec. 31

Countdown to 2024 at The 145 Canteen - Come have fun and countdown to 2024 at the American Legion Post 145 Canteen in Leesville. Stereodrive will be playing! $10 cover at the door.

New Year’s Eve Party at Froggy Bottom Bar - The event page says more details will be coming soon.

