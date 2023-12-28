50/50 Thursdays
St. Louis Catholic Boys Basketball Invitational - Day One

By Justin Margolius
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Wednesday marked day one of the St. Louis Catholic Invitational with three SWLA teams on the floor as Sulphur, Reeves, and St. Louis were all in action over at the Burton Complex.

Results of Day One:

- Sulphur fell to St. Paul’s 70-47 and will play Thursday in the loser’s bracket at 3:30 p.m.

- Reeves fell to Rayville 81-44 and will play Thursday in the loser’s bracket at 5:00 p.m.

-St. Louis beat Ben Franklin 54-51 and will play tomorrow against Rayville in the tournament semi-finals set for 8:00 p.m.

