Ruston art gallery honors the late Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech Stabbings

Art event honors Annie Richardson
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - On Wednesday, Dec. 28, The Fringe Gallery in Ruston honored local artist Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech University Stabbings. The gallery hosted “An Afternoon with Annie,” an event that showcased some of Richardson’s unseen work.

Those in attendance included some of Richardson’s family and friends as well as members of the community. Those who knew her said her work displayed who she was.

“She was full of life, she was a good-humored and fun person, but she was also serious about her art and yes her colors and all the little bits and pieces of things that she gathered from her travels or just everyday life all kind of reflected her interest,” local artist, Kate Hillburn remarked.

One of the last works of art Richardson made is named “Heaven’s Colors.” It features pastel marks from Richardson and her grandchildren who helped with the painting.

RELATED CONTENT: “Ruston community mourns the loss of Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech stabbings”

