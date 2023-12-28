50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

New photo shows suspect in investigation of skid-steer theft in Hornbeck

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for a suspect in the Dec. 23 theft of a skid-steer loader.

The photo released by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office shows a suspect involved in the...
The photo released by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office shows a suspect involved in the investigation of the theft of heavy equipment from a store in Hornbeck.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office released this photo, taken from a Ring camera in Burkeville. The man in the photo is wanted in relation to the Hornbeck theft, according to VPSO spokesperson Rhonda Jordan.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man in the photo is asked to contact Detective Sullivan at (337) 238-1311.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East

Latest News

Art event honors Annie Richardson
Ruston art gallery honors the late Annie Richardson, one of the victims of the Louisiana Tech Stabbings
Blackeyed Pea-Battered Shrimp
Blackeyed Pea-Battered Shrimp
SWLA 2023 New Year’s Eve events
SWLA 2023 New Year’s Eve events
New laws to take effect in Louisiana on Jan. 1