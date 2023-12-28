New photo shows suspect in investigation of skid-steer theft in Hornbeck
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for a suspect in the Dec. 23 theft of a skid-steer loader.
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office released this photo, taken from a Ring camera in Burkeville. The man in the photo is wanted in relation to the Hornbeck theft, according to VPSO spokesperson Rhonda Jordan.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man in the photo is asked to contact Detective Sullivan at (337) 238-1311.
