New photo shows suspect in investigation of skid-steer theft in Hornbeck

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for a suspect in the Dec. 23 theft of a skid-steer loader.

The photo released by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office shows a suspect involved in the investigation of the theft of heavy equipment from a store in Hornbeck. (Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office released this photo, taken from a Ring camera in Burkeville. The man in the photo is wanted in relation to the Hornbeck theft, according to VPSO spokesperson Rhonda Jordan.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man in the photo is asked to contact Detective Sullivan at (337) 238-1311.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.