Mississippi health department says some medical marijuana products are being retested for safety

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that “a large number” of medical marijuana products are on hold so they can be retested.

The department first issued the hold on Dec. 21.

A news release from the department said the products are being retested “to validate results related to the use of pesticides and presence of mycotoxins," which are produced by fungi. No illnesses from the products have been reported, the department said.

The department is overseeing the new testing of the medical cannabis products in licensed testing facilities.

“Through the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system, the agency can isolate the batch and lot numbers associated with this administrative hold and expedite the retesting," said Laura Goodson, director of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program. “The tracking system is an invaluable tool to assist with regulatory compliance and overall product safety.”

Retesting is prioritized based on the type of medical cannabis products. Cannabis flower or bud was being tested first because it is the base for many of products, followed by concentrates and infused products.

The department said as batches of products are cleared, the hold on those will be lifted and the products will be back on the market.

