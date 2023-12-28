Lake Charles officials make exception to Sunday alcohol laws for New Year’s Eve

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re just days away from celebrating 2024, and many will spend the evening ringing in the new year with friends and family, fireworks, and of course, their favorite alcoholic drink.

“People want to buy a bunch of beer for the parties, they want to get some wine, they want to get some alcohol,” Sam Homsi said.

New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday this year, but there’s some good news for Lake Charles residents. Typically, the city regulates sales of alcohol on Sunday to just beer or wine after a certain time, but the council adopted an ordinance allowing the sale of any beverages.

An owner of Homsi’s Tobacco and Beer, Homsi said this is one of the biggest sales days of the year, and the rule change comes as a convivence for consumers.

“You don’t have to be heavy on Saturday,” Homsi said. “This way, they can come in on Sunday if they forget something on Saturday.”

The City of Lake Charles is also allowing bars and lounges to open from 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The city adopted a similar ordinance last year, when New Year’s Day fell on Sunday, and back in 2017.

This is a very dangerous holiday for the roadways, and that’s why Homsi said they have a zero-tolerance policy.

“If you come in drunk, or out of balance, we will not serve you, no exceptions,” Homsi said.

