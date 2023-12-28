Iowa Police holds toy, gift card giveaway for community
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IOWA, La. (KPLC) - The Iowa Police Department hosted a giveaway for the community, handing out toys and gift cards.
On Dec. 22, Iowa Police teamed up with several local businesses, churches and schools to bless many children and families with Christmas toys.
Police handed out gift cards instead of tickets to motorists for minor traffic violations, as a way of spreading cheer during the holidays.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.