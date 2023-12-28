If your New Year’s resolution involves the gym, be prepared to see many others

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you made any fitness goals for the new year, it’s almost time to put them into action.

We all know the feeling of setting our goals for the new year with hopes of accomplishing them.

Some may include spending more time doing a certain hobby or spending less money.

A common goal is to hit the gym or get back into a workout routine.

“For the new year, once New Year’s comes and Jan. 1 hits, you’re going to see an uptick of new membership and there’s usually going to be one to two, maybe a couple days, and then three and four and then it just kind of slowly goes up from there, it goes all the way really up until March and swimsuit season comes around and people start really getting committed again,” said John Foret, owner of SNAP Fitness Lake Charles.

If you are concerned about the crowds, Foret says to ask the facility’s staff about the busiest times and what the accessibility is for equipment.

“Because that does become a big issue - people not being able to find equipment,” Foret said. “Not only that, you want to have a place that you can ask questions, having somewhere in my opinion, just small personable, people are there to help, answer questions.”

Katy Rozas, a member of Project Fit Fitness Center, says she is eager to see a new group of people join with some fitness goals.

“I’m super pumped because I like people, I like energy, I like meeting new people,” Rozas said.

Rozas also has her own New Year’s resolution this year.

“For me, my New Year’s resolution has to do with just getting healthy again,” Rozas said. “I don’t really have anything specific or to the T on what it is, but I do know I just want to be at a healthier place and I want to be able to be at least as active as I used to be.”

