50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Gas prices will continue to fall in 2024, predictions say

GasBuddy predicts Americans will spend $32 billion less at the pump in 2024.
GasBuddy predicts Americans will spend $32 billion less at the pump in 2024.(89Stocker via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gasoline prices will drop in 2024 for the second year in a row, according to projections from GasBuddy.

The industry tracker predicts Americans will spend $32 billion less at the pump next year.

It projects an average price per gallon of $3.38 in the upcoming election year.

That would be 13 cents less than this year, and a big drop from 2022′s average per gallon of $3.95.

The forecast is good news for consumers, who are highly sensitive to swings in the cost of living, especially at the gas pump.

Average yearly spending per household will fall to an estimated $2,407, down 2% from 2023 and over 12% from 2022.

A couple years ago, gasoline prices skyrocketed to record highs as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine set off global shockwaves.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East

Latest News

Health Headlines: Hysterectomy-free solution to fibroids
Health Headlines: Hysterectomy-free solution to fibroids
Health Headlines: Hysterectomy-free solution to fibroids
Health Headlines: Hysterectomy-free solution to fibroids
Even with plenty of sunshine, this afternoon will stay relatively cool with highs in the low 50's
First Alert Forecast: Cool and clear weather on tap for the rest of the week
Volunteers working to put final touches on Louisiana's Rose Parade float
Volunteers working to put final touches on Louisiana’s Rose Parade float