First Alert Forecast: Cool and clear weather on tap for the rest of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calm weather and cold temperatures are holding in Southwest Louisiana, with morning frost on deck for the next few days.

Clear skies have held overnight and winds have remained relatively light which is creating an easy opportunity for patchy morning frost, mostly north of I-10 but possible as far south as the Intracoastal Waterway. Make sure you take some extra time heading out the door, in case you need to defrost your windshield! Aside from a cold start, the weather remains mostly quiet for our Thursday. Highs for the day will be much cooler than Wednesday, with most only reaching the low to mid 50′s even with wall to wall sunshine. The afternoon will be breezy again with gusts up to 25 mph, so keep your morning jackets handy!

No chance for rain as skies are expected to remain clear for the near future.

Even with plenty of sunshine, this afternoon will stay relatively cool with highs in the low 50's (KPLC)

Temperatures will continue to cool behind the front for the next several days. Morning lows will likely be at or below freezing in all areas north of the Intracoastal Waterway Friday and Saturday morning. And frost is likely those mornings too if the wind subsides enough.

Frost likely for the next several mornings (KPLC)

A gradual warming trend will begin this weekend until the next cold front arrives overnight Sunday into New Year’s Day. This front could bring a few showers to the area, but once again significant rain looks unlikely. Morning lows will likely drop back into the 30 for several days next week.

Calm weather remains on tap into the weekend (KPLC)

