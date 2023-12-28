50/50 Thursdays
Cher files for conservatorship over son due to alleged substance abuse

Cher arrives at the premiere of "Chevalier," Sunday, April 16, 2023, at El Capitan Theatre in...
Cher arrives at the premiere of "Chevalier," Sunday, April 16, 2023, at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. The 77-year-old singer and actress filed for conservatorship over her son in December. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By TMX staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(TMX) -- Cher has filed for conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman’s estate due to alleged substance abuse problems.

The 77-year-old music icon is seeking to be the sole conservator of her son’s estate, according to documents filed in Los Angeles. Cher claims Allman, 47, is “currently unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

The filing says a conservator is “urgently needed” because he is due to receive a payout from his trust before the end of the year.

“Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk,” the filing states.

Allman is Cher’s youngest child, and his father is the late musician Gregg Allman.

According to the filing, Allman’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, is unfit to be conservator as “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

Earlier this year, Cher was accused of kidnapping after reports surfaced that she allegedly hired four men to retrieve Allman from a New York hotel in November 2022 as part of an intervention. King, 36, alleged Cher hired the men to stop him from reconciling with her and save their marriage.

Cher denied the reports.

According to the conservatorship filing, Cher “worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs.”

Copyright 2023 TMX. All rights reserved

