Blackeyed Pea-Battered Shrimp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shrimp are deep-fried every day in Louisiana, but the batters used to coat and flavor them are as varied as the cooks preparing the dish. This recipe was created by Robert Harrington, former dean of the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University.

You may wish to try this batter on one of the most unique seafood products in the gulf, softshell shrimp. Yes, that’s what I said, softshell shrimp. You can eat the whole thing head-on!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

36 (10–12 count) shrimp, head-on, peeled and deveined

¾ cup blackeyed peas, cooked

¼ cup diced onion

1 tbsp minced garlic

⅛ tsp ground ginger

Creole seasoning to taste

salt and black pepper to taste

2 eggs

¼ cup vegetable oil

1¼ cups beer

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

2 cups flour

1 quart vegetable oil

Method:

In the bowl of a food processor, combine peas, onion, garlic, ginger, Creole seasoning, salt and pepper. Blend on high speed 2–3 minutes or until peas are coarsely chopped. Add eggs, ¼ cup oil, beer and hot sauce. Blend 1–2 minutes or until peas are puréed. Add flour and blend 1–2 minutes. Pour black-eyed pea batter into a ceramic bowl. In a home-style deep fryer such as a FryDaddy®, heat oil according to manufacturer’s directions.

NOTE: If a deep fryer is not available, place 3 inches of oil in a large pot and heat to 350°F. Dip shrimp, tail portion only, into batter and allow all excess to drain. Gently place shrimp into hot oil and allow to cook until golden brown and partially floating. Remove from oil and drain.

Serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce.

