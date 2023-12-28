50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

96-year-old handwrites 8,000 Christmas cards to military members

Mary Peterson, 96, has sent thousands of Christmas cards to members of the military who cannot make it home. (Source: KAKE, CNN, Family photos/Mary Peterson)
By Eli Higgins, KAKE
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) – A 96-year-old Kansas woman isn’t letting her age stop her from spreading holiday cheer in a big way.

For the last few years, Mary Peterson has hand written thousands of greeting cards and sent them to members of the military who cannot make it home to be with their families.

Peterson said the first year, she sent 7,000 Christmas cards. By this year, she increased her numbers to 8,000.

Since she started in 2020, Peterson has sent 24,000 cards to military members all around the world.

Peterson said when she was in high school, her older brother served overseas, and she wrote to him every single week.

Later, her husband fought in World War II, so she knows very well how lonely the holidays can be for people in the military.

“There’s so many heartaches and broken homes and people went to the service because it was something else for them to do. And they won’t hear from family because they’ve lost their connection,” Peterson said.

Thankfully, the community members help Peterson by donating thousands of blank holiday cards for her to write in. After she’s done filling them out, Peterson takes them to the Fort Riley base, where they then get sent out to active-duty members in different parts of the world.

Each card shares the same sweet message: “God bless you and keep you safe. That is my prayer for you. Grandma Mary, McPherson, Kansas.”

Peterson said she averages writing about 50 cards per day, which means she has to start mid-summer to get them done in time.

The 96-year-old said as long as God keeps her hand steady enough to write in beautiful cursive, she’ll never stop sending these letters.

“I hope that makes them realize that there’s somebody that still loves them and loves what they’re doing,” Peterson said.

Copyright 2023 KAKE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East

Latest News

A South Carolina woman is celebrating her 109th birthday. (WACH)
Woman known for her sweet tooth celebrates her 109th birthday
Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances
Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances
Mary Peterson, 96, has sent thousands of Christmas cards to members of the military who cannot...
96-year-old handwrites 8,000 Christmas cards to military members
Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances