SWLA authorities warn of porch pirates looking to steal last-minute gifts

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over the years, more and more holiday shoppers have switched to online purchases. That also means a change in crime.

“With online shopping, there’s not a need for people to appear in stores and so we see less traffic in the stores,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff-elect Stitch Guillory said.

Guillory said this could be bringing the crime rates down.

In south Lake Charles, the numbers were low over the holiday weekend when involving car burglaries at stores or homes, with a total of three reports. That wasn’t the case for other thefts.

“Porch pirating is a big problem, especially at Christmas time,” Guillory said. “You would think that people would shy away from stealing peoples packages off the porch, but we continue to see an uptick.”

Although cameras play a big role in reducing home burglaries, it isn’t stopping those package thieves.

“It’s just an easy crime, it’s easy access, and most people don’t really care whether somebody has cameras or not,” Guillory said.

He said it’s good to make a good relationship with your neighbor and let them know when you have a package arriving.

And to avoid being a victim of car break-ins as you’re heading home from the holidays, Guillory offered some advice.

“If you’re going to be traveling home and you have all these presents, lock them away in your trunk. Don’t leave anything exposed out on the seats for somebody to pass and see something valuable,” he said.

