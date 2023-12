SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 26, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 26, 2023.

Amber Renee Kellogg, 36, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; trespassing; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Kirby Spencer James Sr., 33, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jammie Lee Watson Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Trespassing; contempt of court (2 charges).

Steven Sean Willis, 31, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Mitchell Paul Verret, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Charles Anthony Mczeal, 75, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.