Roanoke man arrested for vehicular homicide in September accident

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Roanoke man is facing a charge of vehicular homicide following an accident in September that killed a 29-year-old Jennings woman.

According to Louisiana law, vehicular homicide applies when a driver in a fatal accident is impaired while behind the wheel.

Jeffrey Meche, 65, was allegedly involved in a two-vehicle crash on La. 26 and Hillias Road in Jeff Davis Parish. Meche was traveling north on La. 26 when he crossed into the southbound lane of travel and struck an SUV driven by 29-year-old Chelsey Benoit head-on. Benoit died later that day at the hospital.

Meche was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on a $250,000 bond. He also faces counts of driving left of center, and no seatbelt.

