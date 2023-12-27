Pedestrian injured in Moss Bluff hit-and-run, deputies searching for suspect

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver or the vehicle involved in an accident that left a victim with multiple broken bones.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 25, deputies responded to a call just south of Poeyfarre Drive in Moss Bluff in which a pedestrian was allegedly walking northbound on North Perkins Ferry Road when she was hit from behind by a vehicle that left the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for broken bones and later released, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said.

The car is believed to have minor damage to the passenger side headlight area and front right quarter panel.

Deputies ask anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or its driver to call CPSO Lt. Bryan Guth at 337-491-3846.

