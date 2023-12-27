50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Plane traveling from Alexandria to Guatemala makes emergency landing in Lake Charles

Chennault Airport establishes foreign clearance capabilities
Chennault Airport establishes foreign clearance capabilities(KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A plane traveling from Alexandria to Guatemala made an emergency landing at Chennault International Airport Wednesday morning.

All 157 passengers aboard the plane are safe, according to a statement from Chennault.

After the pilot declared an emergency, the plane made a safe landing on the tarmac around 9:50 a.m. with no injuries or incidents.

The reason the pilot declared an emergency was not released.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

Authorities searching or stolen skid-steer loader
Authorities searching for stolen skid-steer loader
Clouds will clear out as the day goes on thanks to a cold front moving through the area
First Alert Forecast: Cold front reinforcing chilly temps, but not bringing rain
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 26, 2023
LifeShare gives extra incentive to donate blood this holiday season
LifeShare gives extra incentive to donate blood this holiday season