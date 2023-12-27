LIfeShare gives extra incentive to donate blood

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -You may not imagine yourself saving someone else’s life...but you could. Or maybe you have already, and just don’t realize it. Donating blood is always needed but especially at this time of year:

There are so many different reasons a patient may need blood from someone else. Often the cause is trauma that has caused blood loss.

Yet mandi Johnson with lifeshare blood center says there are many others who need blood:

“25% of blood products are used by people battling cancer,

And almost all of us know someone battling cancer at some point in our lives. So, this is a way we can give back to the people who are battling diseases like cancer because platelets are used by cancer patients, plasma is used by other patients, red cells. Every time you donate full blood it’s broken down into platelets, plasma, and red cells. So, one donation impacts up to three lives.”

Taking certain medicines or being sick may temporarily prevent a person from donating. Johnson says most people feeling healthy and well can donate without any problems.

“it’s important that you eat and hydrate before you come to donate and then that you eat and hydrate after you donate. If you do those things and you rest afterward, you should feel just fine.”

This time of year is especially important, so lifeshare is providing an extra incentive now through January third: a t-shirt and ten-dollar Walmart gift card.

“there is no age limit, you just have to be sixteen or older and those 16 require parent or guardian approval. There is no maximum age limit, as long as you’re healthy and well. In terms of weight, you do have to weigh a hundred and fifty pounds.”

Donors who have been sick are urged to wait 24 to 48 hours after they are symptom free before coming to donate.

Another plus is that donating blood is a free way to learn your blood type. For more information about the requirements click here.

