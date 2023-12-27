LEGAL CORNER: Is there a way to keep my will from becoming public record until I die?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: Our grandmother died 50 years ago after our grandfather, her husband. They left land, but no wills.

Our grandfather was married before and had 4 children (heirs), who are older than our grandparents’ children. We are in our 80s and filing for a small succession.

What is our next step in this situation?

ANSWER: The next step should be to contact a Louisiana succession attorney if that has not already occurred.

Louisiana Civil Code of Procedure article 3421 defines a small succession as the succession or the ancillary succession of a person, who at any time, has died and the decedent’s property in Louisiana has a gross value of one hundred twenty-five thousand dollars or less valued as of the date of death or, if the date of death occurred at least twenty years prior to the date of filing of a small succession affidavit as authorized in this Title, leaving property in Louisiana of any value.

An estate that qualifies for small succession but cannot be administered by a small succession affidavit may go to court. Generally, the same rules that apply to all successions apply to small successions.

In Louisiana, an heir that cannot be found is known as an absent heir. Louisiana law requires the court to appoint an attorney to represent the absent heir’s interests. The attorney for the absent heir has certain responsibilities/duties, which include, but are not limited to, the following:

Make reasonable and necessary efforts to find the absent heir. These efforts may include placing a newspaper ad in an area where the absent heir was known to live, performing an internet search for the missing heir, or contacting other relatives or friends who may know where the heir is living.

Represent the heir, if the heir is found. If the heir is found, the attorney should represent the heir during succession proceedings.

Represent the heir, if the heir is not found. If the attorney’s reasonable efforts to find the absent heir are not successful, the attorney must report that to the court. The succession proceedings must go forward without the heir, but the attorney may continue to represent the absent heir’s interests. If the heir cannot be found, the attorney must show cause why the heir of the intestate estate should not be recognized by the court and given possession of the property without an administration of succession. The court will hold a hearing and may rule that an administration is unnecessary and that all of the intestate heirs, including the absentee heir, should take possession of the property.

A Louisiana succession attorney will know how to navigate this matter in order to ensure compliance with Louisiana succession and inheritance laws.

QUESTION: I have a will and would like to record it at the Calcasieu Parish Clerk’s Office. Is there any way that my will can not become public record until my death?

ANSWER: In Louisiana, a will does not have to be recorded upon its execution or signing.

The recording department of the Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court, just as other Louisiana clerks’ offices, is responsible for the recordation of all notarial acts. This is the point at which the document becomes a public record.

Therefore, if one does not wish for his or her will to become public record before death, then it should not be recorded until the testator is deceased.

