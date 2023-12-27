50/50 Thursdays
Jennings man killed in head-on crash in Acadia Parish

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man died and another person was injured in a head-on crash in Acadia Parish this morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on La. 19 south of Clement Road, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen said.

Thomas Harelson, 67, of Jennings, was driving north in a 2017 Lincoln Continental. He crossed the center line while taking a curve and hit a northbound 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe head-on, Gossen said.

Harelson died at the scene, Trooper Gossen said. The Tahoe’s driver was brought to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, Gossen said. Toxicology results are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

