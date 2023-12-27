Health Headlines: Pain relief without the pills

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A growing crisis is gripping our nation – millions of Americans are living in severe pain and turning to prescription painkillers for help. A new implant may help relieve their pain without drugs.

Malia Baird’s addiction continued for two decades.

“I was actually on my way to an alcohol class that was mandated, and I decided that I would stop at the liquor store and get ready for that meeting.”

She never made it; Malia blacked out behind the wheel.

Basically, everything below her waist was broken. The pain – overwhelming, and she was addicted to narcotics. Neurosurgeon Giancarlo Barolat at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver introduced a neurostimulator to relieve Malia’s pain. He placed electrodes between Malia’s spinal cord and vertebrae. A battery pack was placed under the skin, near her buttocks. This device stops the majority of the pain signals.

“We’re able to, either interrupt or change that signal so that when it reaches the brain, is not perceived as pain,” said Barolat.

The electrodes are controlled by a remote control that patients manage. A study published in the Journal of Pain found that neurostimulation was effective in reducing opioid use by nearly 60 percent.

Malia uses her stimulator every day, and is now completely drug and alcohol-free. The pacemaker does contain a lithium battery and needs to be replaced about every 12 years. The procedure to do that is outpatient and takes about 20 minutes.

