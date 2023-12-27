First Alert Forecast: Cold front reinforcing chilly temps, but not bringing rain

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are coasting back into calm weather and cold temperatures in Southwest Louisiana, with weather expected to remain calm through the weekend.

A bit of morning cloud cover will still be hanging around for some to start our Wednesday, but a cold front moving through the area will be clearing those clouds as we push through midday. Cool air behind it will reinforce our cold mornings, but don’t expect any showers and storms today other than maybe a stray sprinkle. Afternoon highs will still be pretty comfortable, expected to land in the mid 60′s for most of our area.

Clouds will clear out as the day goes on thanks to a cold front moving through the area (KPLC)

Temperatures will continue to cool behind the front for the next several days. Morning lows will likely be at or below freezing in all areas north of the Intracoastal Waterway Friday and Saturday morning. And frost is likely those mornings too if the wind subsides enough.

Quiet weather is expected to stay on tap for the rest of the week (KPLC)

A gradual warming trend will begin this weekend until the next cold front arrives on New Year’s Day. This front could bring a few showers to the area, but once again significant rain looks unlikely. Morning lows will likely drop back into the 30 for several days next week.

Rain chances pick up slightly into New Year's with the passage of another front (KPLC)

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.