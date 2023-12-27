50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Cold front arrives Wednesday

By Wade Hampton
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Off and on periods of clouds will continue overnight into Wednesday until a cold front arrives to fully clear the clouds.

First Alert Forecast
Temperatures will be cool overnight with lows dropping back into the upper 30 north of I-10 to the upper 40s at the coast. A few sprinkles cannot be ruled out, but the chance of any significant is unlikely.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday with noticeably colder temperatures behind the front for the next several days. Morning lows will be at or below freezing in all areas north of the Intracoastal Waterway Friday and Saturday morning. And frost is likely those mornings too if the wind subsides enough.

A gradual warming trend will begin this weekend until the next cold front arrives on New Year’s Day. This front could bring a few showers to the area, but once again significant rain looks unlikely. Morning lows will likely drop back into the 30 for several days next week.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

