Civil service hearing delayed for fired LCPD officer accused of stalking

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A civil service hearing to continue to case of a former Lake Charles police officer accused of stalking and malfeasance was canceled because a witness was unavailable.

Former Sgt. Harold Nevels was fired last December after an internal investigation found he had committed domestic stalking and malfeasance in office as well as policy violations.

Nevels’ attorney admitted the former officer made some mistakes but has argued he didn’t deserve to lose his job and was not treated fairly.

The city attorney said they are searching for a new date to resume the hearing before the Lake Charles Civil Service Board.

Nevels also faces criminal charges and is due in court in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.