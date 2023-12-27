Bossier man jailed for child porn also state’s first to face new deepfake law

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 32-year-old Louisiana man arrested on child pornography allegations is now the first in the state to face charges under a new law aimed at safeguarding individuals from the misuse of deepfake technology.

Deepfake technology uses artificial intelligence to create highly realistic photos and videos. Deepfakes are becoming more realistic, easier to access, and have added to an era of disinformation.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rafael Valentine Jordan was arrested on Lylac Lane, less than half of a mile from Bellaire Elementary School in Bossier, on Nov. 17 and booked into jail on one count of juvenile pornography.

During the investigation, authorities say they discovered 436 images of child pornography created using deepfake technology. On Dec. 1, a second count of juvenile pornography was added, along with two counts of unlawful deepfake creation.

Comparison videos of 'Deepfake' and original videos; actor Steve Buscemi's face on actress Jennifer Lawrence's face (CNN Business / YouTube | MGN)

Governor John Bel Edwards signed Act 457 into law on Aug. 1. The new law makes it a crime to create or possess a deepfake that knowingly depicts someone under 18 engaging in sexual conduct. Violations carry between five and 20 years in prison with hard labor, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

It also makes it illegal to advertise, distribute, exhibit, exchange, promote or sell deepfakes of a minor or unconsenting adult engaging in sexual conduct. This carries between 10 and 30 years in prison, fine of not more than fifty thousand dollars, or both.

When a violation involves a child, “at least ten years of the sentence of imprisonment imposed shall be served without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.”

Sen. Jeremy Stine, R-Lake Charles, who authored the law, said he aimed to “protect our children from digital predators.”

Comparison videos of 'Deepfake' and SNL videos; Bernie Sander's face on actor Larry David (University of Southern California / NBC | MGN)

Jordan is the first person in Louisiana to be accused under the new law.

Several other states have enacted laws regulating potential abuses of the technology, including neighboring Texas. Most of these laws are aimed at pornography or potential influences on elections.

Claire Sullivan of Louisiana Illuminator contributed to this report.

