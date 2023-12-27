50/50 Thursdays
Authorities searching for stolen skid-steer loader

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HORNBECK, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s assistance in locating a skid-steer loader that was reportedly stolen from the E&N Quick Stop in Hornbeck.

According to deputies, two vehicles arrived at the business around 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 23 and then left with the loader in the bed of a truck about half an hour later.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to please contact them at 337-238-1311.

