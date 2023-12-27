50/50 Thursdays
6 displaced, including 4 children, after space heater causes house fire off Goodwood Boulevard

By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six people are displaced after a space heater sparked a fire in their home off Goodwood Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire was reported at a home on Regency Drive, in a neighborhood off Goodwood, around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The homeowners called the fire department after returning to their house—which is under renovation—to find black soot coating the windows and a lingering smell of smoke. Crews didn’t find an active fire inside, but there was heavy fire damage near a couch in the living room and smoke damage on the second floor.

Investigators later determined the blaze was caused by a space heater left running too close to the couch.

The Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced residents — two adults and four children.

No one was hurt in the incident.

