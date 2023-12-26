50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Woman’s body discovered in Atchafalaya River Tuesday morning, police say

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in the Atchafalaya River.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, the woman’s body was found early Tuesday morning, December 26.

Law enforcement members responded to a local business in the area of Front Street following a report of a person who fell into the river, authorities said. They added that the woman’s body was later located.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division assisted with the recovery of the woman’s body.

Police said the identity of the woman is being withheld at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in...
McNeese Alumni Association audits reveal new estimates of how much former employee stole
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
BREC is hosting Christmas tree recycling event at several parks across the parish starting the...
Reduce waste by recycling Christmas trees and wrapping paper
Coushatta woman dies following vehicle accident on Nelson Road
Team registration to begin in January for Lake Charles youth recreation basketball
Team registration to begin in January for Lake Charles youth recreation basketball