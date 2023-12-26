50/50 Thursdays
Team registration to begin in January for Lake Charles youth recreation basketball

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Recreation and Parks Department and the Southland Conference will soon be opening registration for their youth basketball league.

Team registration for the 11 and 12-year-old basketball league is set to open on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

The cost to register is $350 per team. No individual registrations are allowed.

Games will be played on Saturdays in February and March and have two divisions:

  • Elite (all players including middle school players)
  • Evolve (Non-roster, middle school only)

You can register your team on the 4th floor of the Lake Charles City Hall on 326 Pujo Street. A birth certificate is required for each player and the deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 26.

For more information, you can call 337-491-1280 or email parks@cityoflc.us.

Next Stars Youth Basketball League
Next Stars Youth Basketball League(City of Lake Charles)

