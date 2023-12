SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 25, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 25, 2023.

James Martin Stephenson, 38, Lake Charles: First offense DWI.

Natasha Star Moreau, 47, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.

David Eugene Johnson, 70, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; disturbing the peace; illegal use of weapons; trespassing.

Caleb Jamal Houston, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jerterrel Joseph Ryan, 26, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Mitchell Cade Wentling, 43, Sulphur: Bicycles must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Frances Marie Jefferson, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

