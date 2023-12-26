Santa and Mrs. Clause take over Jennings home

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - In one Southwest Louisiana neighborhood during the holidays you’ll find Santa and Mrs. Clause sitting right on their front porch waiting for visitors.

With over-the-top lights and decorations, one home on Academy Avenue home belongs to Terry and Ray LaFleur, but during the Christmas season Santa and Mrs. Claus take over.

”Oh its heartwarming because they, as soon as they get out of the car, ‘its Santa,’ you can hear them all yelling,” Terry said. “It’s a lot of fun, of course you do have some screamers that don’t want but they warm up quick.”

The couple has created an interactive opportunity for kids in the community to come and take pictures.

The decorations go up after Thanksgiving and it takes about a week to get everything together. The lights are turned on by the first of December.

”As soon as I bought the property next door and extended the fence, it made a perfect opportunity to give us the space to do it,” Ray said. “So we started just spreading out. We’ve grown from blow ups to hand carved stuff and now what you see here now.”

While this all started for their children and grandchildren, they say now it’s a community affair. Now you won’t just find Santa and Mrs. Claus at the home, you may also find Vickie Fontenot dressed up as one of Santa’s elves too.

Fontenot explained a time how she helped keep the spirit of Christmas alive by asking a parent for some insight on their kids.

”It was cute,” Fontenot said. “I said what kind of problems do your kids give you and they said ‘they don’t put up their socks,’ When they [the kids] got up here I said ‘Santa they been good all year but they don’t put up their socks’ and the kid was like what how you know that.”

Christmas on Academy is making a big impact in Jennings. On a typical day they see up to 200 kids.

”We are thanked a lot,” Terry said. “The community has really pulled behind us. This year we asked for donated Christmas trees, their old Christmas trees to put out in the yard and they came, they dropped them off,.”

The LaFleur’s said the decorations will stay up until the first of the year.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.