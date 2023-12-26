50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Santa and Mrs. Clause take over Jennings home

By Halle Jefferson
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - In one Southwest Louisiana neighborhood during the holidays you’ll find Santa and Mrs. Clause sitting right on their front porch waiting for visitors.

With over-the-top lights and decorations, one home on Academy Avenue home belongs to Terry and Ray LaFleur, but during the Christmas season Santa and Mrs. Claus take over.

”Oh its heartwarming because they, as soon as they get out of the car, ‘its Santa,’ you can hear them all yelling,” Terry said. “It’s a lot of fun, of course you do have some screamers that don’t want but they warm up quick.”

The couple has created an interactive opportunity for kids in the community to come and take pictures.

The decorations go up after Thanksgiving and it takes about a week to get everything together. The lights are turned on by the first of December.

”As soon as I bought the property next door and extended the fence, it made a perfect opportunity to give us the space to do it,” Ray said. “So we started just spreading out. We’ve grown from blow ups to hand carved stuff and now what you see here now.”

While this all started for their children and grandchildren, they say now it’s a community affair. Now you won’t just find Santa and Mrs. Claus at the home, you may also find Vickie Fontenot dressed up as one of Santa’s elves too.

Fontenot explained a time how she helped keep the spirit of Christmas alive by asking a parent for some insight on their kids.

”It was cute,” Fontenot said. “I said what kind of problems do your kids give you and they said ‘they don’t put up their socks,’ When they [the kids] got up here I said ‘Santa they been good all year but they don’t put up their socks’ and the kid was like what how you know that.”

Christmas on Academy is making a big impact in Jennings. On a typical day they see up to 200 kids.

”We are thanked a lot,” Terry said. “The community has really pulled behind us. This year we asked for donated Christmas trees, their old Christmas trees to put out in the yard and they came, they dropped them off,.”

The LaFleur’s said the decorations will stay up until the first of the year.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
One dead in three-vehicle crash on I-10 East
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map

Latest News

Jennings museum shows a glimpse into ways of the past
Jennings museum shows a glimpse into ways of the past
Before the Flying Grinch makes his way to Southwest Louisiana tomorrow, he flew over Vidrine,...
Flying Grinch gets stuck on power lines
Lake Charles city employee makes sure to spread Christmas cheer by decorating City Hall
Lake Charles city employee makes sure to spread Christmas cheer by decorating City Hall
Coach Helen Daniel talks about her journey with her dance group Elite Dance line
Dance coach retires after 20 years