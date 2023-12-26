Reduce waste by recycling Christmas trees and wrapping paper

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The holiday season brings joy and lots of presents, but it can also mean a lot of waste. As you clean up the Christmas fun, you may be wondering what to do with your live tree and all that wrapping paper.

Much of it can be recycled.

When you’re ready to get rid of your real Christmas tree, you can give it a second life by recycling it. The City of Lake Charles and Team Green is accepting trees to turn them into mulch to be used for future LC Rebound projects.

Trees that have been “undressed,” with all lights, ornaments, tinsel and decorations removed can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 at the Nelson Ball Field Recycling Station on Alma Lane to be recycled.

Katie Harrington, spokesperson for the City of Lake Charles, said they accept certain kinds of wrapping paper to be recycled, as well.

The City of Lake Charles is accepting all sorts of wrapping paper to be recycled and provided...
The City of Lake Charles is accepting all sorts of wrapping paper to be recycled and provided a list of accepted materials.(City of Lake Charles)

Harrington said bows and ribbons are recyclable, too, but must be bagged separately from other materials when being dropped off to be recycled.

Wrapping paper can be recycled, but not if it has glitter or a gloss or metallic finish. Cardboard boxes and paper products that are not lined should be recycled, but the packing materials must be removed.

Unwanted electronics are in a special category and need to be dropped off at specific collection sites. Places like Best Buy will typically recycle them.

If you have any doubts, check with the Lake Charles Green Team to see what they accept to make sure your good intentions don’t go to waste.

