‘A Night for Rejoicing’ Christmas Cantata reminds about the reason for the season

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The reason for the season, that’s the message being sung by the First United Methodist Church Chancel Choir as they performed ‘A Night for Rejoicing’ for this year’s Christmas cantata.

“Well with the situations in the world today, we need all the help focusing on all the good that we can and there’s nothing better than the story of the birth of Christ,” choir member Penny Joiner said.

The birth of Jesus is a story that’s fundamental to the foundation of the faith of many, especially those who celebrate Christmas.

“To think how this little baby born in the manger over two thousand years ago changed the history of the world and brought peace to the lives of so many and he can bring peace to our lives today and we need to remember that and focus on that,” Rev. Weldon Bares said.

Steering that focus during the cantata service, it’s the one thing that’s often stronger than spoken word, the power of music.

“People really relate to music and singing,” Bares said. “It somehow reaches deep into our soul and helps to bring out joy and happiness and so the cantata is able to help reach deep in our soul and bring that out of us.”

“Music just brings another element of worship,” director of music ministries Emmie Gonsoulin said. “It strengthens people’s bonds sometimes to their faith in a way that just praying or reading maybe can’t do.”

Gonsoulin is the driving force behind the music at First United Methodist Church. Directing the cantata, a performance that takes a lot of time and a lot of heart to come together.

“The choir worked so hard for almost four months putting this together so it’s really nice to be able to have a cantata where the choir can be at the forefront,” she said.

For Joiner it’s hours well spent spreading the joy of the most holy mystery.

“Just a sense of the wonder of Christmas, that’s what it’s all about,” Joiner said.

The FUMC is made up of just around 30 members. For the cantata, they were accompanied by a small seven-person orchestra along with an organist.

