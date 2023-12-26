50/50 Thursdays
Money management class to be offered in DeRidder

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A class teaching financial literacy and money management will be held in DeRidder on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The class, an Equal Opportunity Employer program, aims to educate and empower the community to achieve economic stability.

Pre-registration is required. To register, email your name and number to nclophus@calcasieu.gov to register. Participants must register by Wednesday, Jan. 3.

It will be held at 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 at the War Memorial Civic Center, located at 250 W. 7th St. in DeRidder.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities and those with limited English proficiency.

