Memorial NICU patients reunite with hospital staff and meet with Santa

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System hosted a NICU Christmas reunion for patients and hospital staff.

While parents expect to be able to bring their newborn baby home, sometimes that’s not the case. some babies spend weeks and in some situations, even months in the NICU.

Parents, babies, doctors, and nurses create relationships and bonds over that time and that can call for a reunion.

7NEWS was there at Memorial Hospital as families caught up with the staff who took care of their precious miracles during those crucial times.

It was a rough welcome into the world for baby Brooks. His mother Angelica Neal told 7NEWS he was kept in the NICU at Lake Charles Memorial for months after being born prematurely.

“They just kept saying we need to go ahead, we need to get him out,” Neal said. “They didn’t even know if he was going to make it the next 12 to 24 hours. So, they put us through an emergency C-section, and he was born at one pound and three ounces.”

Now with the care of the hospital staff, he’s happy and healthy.

“You know how small he’s going to be, but when you see him for the first time and he’s alive and he’s breathing and he’s moving it really put into perspective, wow, like they can live at 25 weeks, and they can survive,” Neal said.

The reunion is what brought the Washington family back to the hospital too with William being a true testament to the love and care of hospital staff.

“One good thing is being here is inspirational,” William’s dad Nathanial Washington said. “We got a lot of support during that time.”

William is now 8 years old. He was delivered prematurely at 24 months. His twin sister was delivered a week prior and died an hour after birth.

“He stayed in the NICU for four months,” William’s mom Maquita Washington said. “He weighed one pound three ounces when he was born and he came home at four months weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.”

From former neonatal intensive care unit patients to newborns and to those pushing double digits, all reunited with the nurses and doctors who saved their lives and cared for them.

“They were our advocates, our friends, our family,” Neal said. “We call them Brooks’ aunties and uncles.”

Children had the opportunity to write letters and take pictures with Santa, decorate cookies, and even make a keepsake ornament.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.