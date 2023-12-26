McNeese Basketball helps community by handing out Christmas gifts to children

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese basketball team is off to one of their best starts in program history, and one of the reasons for that according to Head Coach Will Wade is his team’s character.

As the Cowboys head into the Winter break, they made sure to spread some holiday cheer as they helped local children pick out Christmas gifts at Walmart.

“We’ve done it at every place I’ve been at, my mentor Oliver Purnell started it when we were at Clemson and so kind of everybody who’s worked for him has taken that tradition with us,” said Coach Wade. “It’s just simply our team trying to help out the community as best we can around Christmas, and we pair our guys with young people from the community and they go around Walmart to get Christmas gifts for themselves and for their family.”

Senior guard for the Cowboys Shahada Wells has been a giver to the communities around him for as long as he can remember, and this was just another thing that he could do to help his community during such a family-oriented part of the year.

“It’s super great for the community, the kids come to enjoy themselves and we’re getting to go with the church, it’s just a blessing,” said Wells. “I feel great, I love giving back when I go home, I love to give away stuff all the time and it’s just a blessing that I could do this for them.”

Wade loves the sport of basketball, but in the end, he made it clear that he’s all about helping develop men and communities as well.

“One of our players said hey coach when I make money I’m going to try to do this, and that’s the sort of stuff that you want to see, that they see that they want to give back to their community,” said Wade. “Our players were excited, we got to leave practice a little bit early today to make sure we made it over here on time, so they were excited about that, and it’s just a good event for our players, a good event for the community, and a good event for all the kids as well.”

The Cowboys are off for a couple of more days before they travel out to Ann Arbor, Michigan for a matchup against the Wolverines on December, 29.

