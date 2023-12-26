50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Basketball answers all the Christmas questions you’d want to know

By Justin Margolius
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As the McNeese Cowboys Basketball Team heads through the holiday season, we made sure to ask the team the most pressing questions that we know Southwest Louisiana wants to know.

Question #1: What is the most underrated Christmas Song?

- Dionjahe Thomas: Feliz Navidad

- Shahada Wells: Joy to the World

- Wesley Fields: Joy to the Word

- Antavion Collum: Jingle Bells

Question #2: What is the best Christmas dessert?

- Omar Cooper: Brownies and Icecream

- T’John Brown: Peach Cobbler

- Shahada Wells: Pecan Pie

- Wesley Fields: Pecan Pie

- DJ Richards Jr: Pecan Pie

- Christian Shumate: Warm Cookies with Ice cream

Question #3: Have you ever rewrapped a gift?

- Everyone on the team said no, except for DJ Richards Jr who regifted the Hot Wheels he said he did not like

Question #4: Which teammate are you bringing to a Christmas party?

- Antavion Collum: Cameron Jones

- T’John Brown: Shahada Wells

- Omar Cooper: Wesley Fields

- Shahada Wells: DJ Richards Jr

- DJ Richards Jr: Shahada Wells

Question #5: What is the best holiday tradition?

- Dionjahe Thomas: Camp Fire, and Christian Shumate proceeds to ask Dionjahe why you sit around a fire in the cold

- Antavion Collum: Food just the food

- T’John Brown: Loves to play Monopoly with his family

The Cowboys will be back on the floor on December 29th as they will face off against the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor.

