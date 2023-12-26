McNeese Alumni Association audits reveal new estimates of how much former employee stole

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Audit reports of the McNeese Alumni Association released last week show how much a former employee is estimated to have stolen from the organization in 2022 and 2021.

Previous reports estimated Stephanie Clark, the association’s former associate director, stole a total of $208,265 from the organization.

Clark stole $50,159, in 2021, and $158,106, in 2022, according to audit reports from 2023, 2022, and 2021, released Dec. 22, 2023, by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.

The audits all say, however, that the totals are estimates.

“The total unauthorized and misuse of financial assets is an estimate subject to change in the near term and the final alleged loss has not yet been determined.”

Clark pleaded guilty on Sept. 21, 2023, paying back $125,000 that day. Sentencing and a restitution hearing are set for Jan. 17, 2024.

Included below are the summaries of events from each year’s report:

2023

DIVERSION: During the fiscal years ending June 30, 2021 and 2022, the Association incurred an unauthorized and misuse of financial assets by a former employee serving the Association. While the total amount of the unauthorized and misuse is unknown at the financial statement date, the amount currently in question that was incurred during these fiscal years is estimated to total $208,265. During the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, the Association received a $125,000 repayment from the former employee that was related to the unauthorized and misuse of assets. The total unauthorized and misuse of financial assets is an estimate subject to change in the near term and the final alleged loss has not yet been determined.

SUBSEQUENT EVENT: The Association evaluated its June 30, 2023 financial statements for subsequent events through the date of the audit report, the date the financial statements were available to be issued. The Association is not aware of any subsequent events which would require recognition or disclosure in the financial statements.

2022

ALLEDGED DIVERSION: The Association incurred an alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse of financial assets by a former employee serving the Association. While the total amount of the alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse is unknown at the financial statement date, the amount currently in question that was incurred during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 is estimated to total $158,106. The estimated alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse under investigation that was incurred in the previous fiscal year is estimated to total $50,159. The total amount of alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse of financial assets under investigation is estimated to total $208,265. The total alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse of financial assets is an estimate subject to change in the near term and the final alleged loss has not yet been determined.

SUBSEQUENT EVENT: The Association evaluated its June 30, 2022 financial statements for subsequent events through the date of the audit report, the date the financial statements were available to be issued. The Association is not aware of any subsequent events which would require recognition or disclosure in the financial statements.

2021

ALLEDGED DIVERSION AND SUBSEQUENT EVENT: The Association incurred an alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse of financial assets by a former employee serving the Association. While the total amount of the alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse is unknown at the financial statement date, the amount currently in question that was incurred during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 is estimated to total $50,159.

The Association evaluated its June 30, 2021 financial statements for subsequent events through the date of the audit report, the date the financial statements were available to be issued. The estimated alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse under investigation that was incurred in the subsequent fiscal year is estimated to total $158,106. The total amount of alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse of financial assets under investigation is estimated to total $208,265. The total alleged unauthorized and alleged misuse of financial assets is an estimate subject to change in the near term and the final alleged loss has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.